Taiwan donates $1m to help Kiev buy diesel generators

DPA WORLD Published December 07,2022 Subscribe

People walk down a street in downtown Kyiv on December 6, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Taiwan is giving $1 million to assist the Kiev city government in buying diesel power generating equipment to replace facilities damaged by Russian missile attacks, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.



Foreign Minister Joseph Wu signed a memorandum of understanding in Taipei on the assistance programme.



The document was signed on the Ukrainian side by Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Grygorii Malenko, the head of the Kiev City charitable fund called Darnychany.



The money is aimed at helping ensure power supplies to 3 million city residents.



A Russian strategy of targeting power infrastructure with military strikes has left Kiev and other areas struggling to provide enough power for heating and other basic services.

























































