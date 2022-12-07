Ghana says it will send nurses to UK for cash

Ghanaian Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu said Wednesday that the UK will hire nurses from Ghana in a new partnership.

Manu said Chana would soon sign a nurse-for-cash agreement with the UK to export nurses for £1,000 ($1,185) on a labor migration program aimed at easing the tight domestic labor market in the UK

"We are engaging with the government of the United Kingdom and we are just about signing a memorandum of understanding after Cabinet approval to begin to send nurses, even certificate nurses, to go for training and work there and come back home after three years," said Manu, noting that £1000 will support health facilities in Ghana.

Dozens of nurses from Ghana are in Barbados on a two-year state deal to boost public health on the eastern Caribbean island, which has an acute shortage of health workers in government hospitals.





