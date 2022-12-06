Bakhmut city becomes center of 'hottest' clashes in Ukraine

The city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine has become the focal point of the "hottest" conflicts going on in Ukraine, a Ukrainian official responsible for operations at Bakhmut Hospital said on Tuesday.

"This health center has a very important strategic location because after it, the nearest hospital is at least 40 minutes away. Bakhmut is now the place where the hottest conflicts take place on the war map in Ukraine," said Yevgeni, who asked that his last name be withheld for security reasons.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Yevgeni said that despite the attacks on the city, staff were working ceaselessly to treat the wounded arriving at the hospital.

Doctors and hospital staff also spoke about the increased workload at the hospital due to the intense fighting.

Sergey, a 41-year-old general surgeon who also declined to give his last name for security reasons, said: "We're the only health center here. All manner of wounded are brought here. There are soldiers with serious or light injuries."

Sergey indicated to Anadolu Agency that doctors, nurses, and other personnel at the hospital were working while being under attack and face serious security threats on a daily basis.

Ukrainian soldiers injured at the front near Bakhmut are brought to the health center for first aid, after which they are transferred to various hospitals in the region based on their health status.

Intense clashes between the warring sides mean that activities at the hospital continue rigorously throughout the day.