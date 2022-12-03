US man buys 300 iPhone 13s, gets beaten and robbed on exit

A man in the United States bought 300 iPhone 13s in one go and got robbed at the exit. Unidentified robbers stole half of the victim's cell phones.

The unnamed man went to the famous Apple store in New York City, US, the Apple Fifth Avenue store that is known for being open 24 hours a day.

The victim, who left the store at around 01:45, went out with 300 iPhones in three bags and started walking toward his car.

The two men, who jumped out of a vehicle approaching the man, wanted him to give them the bags.

A fight broke out between the robbers and the man who did not want to give the phones. The thieves then took one of the bags of the man they had beaten and fled quickly.

125 iPhone 13s in the stolen bag

Police teams announced that there were 125 iPhone 13s in the bag with a value of 95,000 dollars.

It was reported that the victim, who was punched in the face, was slightly injured and was discharged after the first intervention at the scene.

It was announced by the authorities that the man regularly buys a large number of iPhones and is selling the phones in his shop.

The New York Police Department has launched an investigation into the robbery.