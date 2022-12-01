NATO BRINGS DESTRUCTION AND SUFFERING, WEST HAD CHANCE TO DE-ESCALATION: RUSSIAS LAVROV

NATO brings destruction and suffering, West had chance to de-escalation: Russia's Lavrov

NATO alliance is bringing more destruction and suffering, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

The course towards a reckless enlargement of NATO has devalued the basic principles of OSCE's existence, and the enlargement was pursued quite consciously and deliberately Lavrov said.

Stressing Russia tried to keep the Euro-Atlantic situation under control to the last moment, Lavrov said that they are "building up their forces and assets, moving them towards Russia."

"16 countries were members of NATO in 1991, now there are 30, and Sweden and Finland are on the brink."

Lavrov highlighted that President Vladimir Putin made a proposal last year on security guarantees both for Russia and Ukraine.

"We proposed non-expansion of NATO and security pact for Ukraine and everyone else."

"Washington and OSCE had a real chance for de-escalation," he said.

"But OSCE structures are fully subordinated to the US and Brussels."

"They want to keep Russians out of Europe, they have the whole EU under their control," he stressed, adding there are maneuvers conducted to list Russia openly as an adversary.

"We were told every country has the right to join NATO."

OSCE

Lavrov also added that OSCE, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) has a huge backlog of problems.

The top Russian diplomat, slamming the West, said that it was counting on Russia not to regain its position either in Europe or in the world.

"It expected the whole world to live by the rules of the liberal democracy."

Saying the West is trying to privatize and seize OSCE, Lavrov added: When Macron proposed the European Political community, he invited everyone except Russia and Belarus.

"OSCE is becoming a marginal entity," Lavrov said, adding Europe's security space is finally fragmenting.

Lavrov also said that there will be no resumption of previous relations with the West.