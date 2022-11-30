FBI raids yacht of pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch

Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of Opposition Platform - For Life political party, attends a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine May 13, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

FBI agents have raided a yacht in Croatia which belongs to pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, according to Croatian media reports.

A search warrant was issued by the U.S. Justice Department for the 92-meter yacht anchored off the Adriatic coast near the town of Trogir.

Medvedchuk is the leader of the main opposition Platform for Life and Peace party. He is accused by Kyiv of treason for his pro-Russian activities.

The search for the yacht was conducted by local investigators in the presence of FBI agents.

Medvedchuk was detained in Ukraine earlier this year, but released in September in an exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine.