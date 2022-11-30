Turkish FM discusses Ukraine peace efforts with OSCE head

The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday discussed Ankara's efforts for peace in Ukraine with the head of the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland.

"Discussed our mediation efforts for peace in Ukraine and regional developments" with Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu is in the Polish city for the annual meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council on Thursday and Friday.

The session provides foreign ministers of the 57 participating states an opportunity to review and assess the organization's activities and strengthen the dialogue on security issues.

In a tweet earlier, Schmid said the OSCE, despite "unprecedented times," "kept delivering on a range of topics throughout our region & is back in Ukraine to support the country & its people."

Ankara has pushed Russia and Ukraine for peace talks to end the war that began in February. In July, its efforts led to the landmark grain deal that allows export of food and fertilizer through Black Sea ports. Shipments had been blocked when Russia started its "special military operation."