EUS BORRELL SAYS RUSSIA TRYING TO TURN UKRAINE INTO BLACK HOLE

The European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Russia is trying to turn Ukraine into a "black hole" by pushing it into darkness and cold.

Speaking to journalists before attending the meeting of EU countries' development ministers, he said that the main topic in the meeting will be the restoration of Ukraine.

"We have to increase our support for Ukraine. Putin continues to bombard Ukraine. Putin is trying to turn Ukraine into a black hole where there is no light, electricity, and heating in order to put the Ukrainians in darkness and cold."

The EU representative noted that at the meeting, the situation in Ukraine will be discussed in terms of its humanitarian crisis dimension also.