Erdoğan asks for strong support from OIC members in struggle against enemies of Islam

Türkiye is determined to root out the PKK terrorist organization, which also threatens the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

"We are determined to root out this terrorist organization, which poses a threat to the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq, as well as our country," Erdoğan told the 38th Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

Erdoğan said that although the names, claims, and geographies of terror groups are different, they target Muslims, and asked for strong support from COMCEC in Türkiye's struggle against "the enemies of Islam and humanity."





"The previous week, eight of our citizens, three of whom were children, were killed by the PKK in Istiklal Street and then in our Karkamis district."

"Of course, in this bloodshed, ... those who provide these terrorists with weapons and support (them) under the pretext of fighting against Daesh have a share," as much as the separatist terrorist organization, Erdoğan said.

Despite all warnings of Türkiye, Erdoğan added, "the blood of every innocent who died has been smeared on the hands and faces of those who try to legitimize terrorist organizations with letter games."

He said the game of supporting the PKK and its affiliates under the guise of fighting Daesh/ISIS, "which has been known to be a project product from the very first day," must come to an end.

Türkiye, which fought with Daesh on the field and defeated this organization, has no stomach for such arguments, the president stressed.





Recently, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

After the air operation was launched on Nov. 20, Erdoğan had also signaled a ground operation into northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

Erdoğan also recalled that Türkiye is fulfilling its duty by hosting over 3.5 million Syrian refugees on its lands and supporting millions of them within the borders of Syria.

"In order for Syria to get rid of the spiral of conflict, humanitarian crisis, and terrorism, Islamic countries must show a stronger will and actively support the efforts for a political solution," he added.





RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Türkiye works hard to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and to stop the bloodshed from the first day, Erdoğan said.

"We have demonstrated that a diplomatic solution is possible by realizing the grain corridor and the prisoner exchange agreement over the Black Sea," he added.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal was extended for another 120 days, beginning Nov. 19.

Erdoğan said more than 11 million tons of grain through the Black Sea were exported at a time when the energy and food crisis affected the whole world.





"We believe that the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement for 120 days as of Nov. 19 will alleviate the suffering of our African brothers in particular. Hopefully, we will support this process by carrying out the grain shipment with priority to the African continent," he added.

MUSLIM TURKISH MINORITY IN GREECE

Erdoğan said that for years, "unfair and unlawful" practices have continued against the Muslim Turkish minority in Greece.

He added that the religious leaders of the Turkish minority in Greece are not recognized, their foundations and property are seized, they are not allowed to teach their mother tongue, and their identities are denied.

"The Islamic world should no longer be a spectator to the plight of our brothers and sisters who were persecuted in Greece," he noted.





PALESTINIAN ISSUE

Turning to the Palestinian issue, Erdoğan said Türkiye supports the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically integrated Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

"We are doing our best for the Palestinian people to have their own state and their legitimate rights, and to preserve the status quo in Jerusalem and Masjid al-Aqsa," he added.

Türkiye and Israel have taken steps to normalize ties, including restoring full diplomatic relations and reappointing ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Ankara, however, has repeatedly emphasized that there will be no change in its stance on the Palestine issue as it continues to support the two-state solution to end the decades-long conflict.





