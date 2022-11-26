Taiwan president resigns as ruling party head after poor election results

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party on Saturday, saying she took responsibility for its poor showing at local elections.

In a televised news conference, Tsai said she accepted the results and admitted the party's failure at local levels.



The DPP saw support drop off, compared to the last local elections, in 2018.



Voters cast ballots on Saturday for 21 mayors and county magistrates along with more than 11,000 local councillors and officials. During campaigns for the local elections, the focus is primarily on local issues ranging from air quality, industrial development, wages, infrastructure, social welfare to education.



The mayoral vote in Chiayi City, ruled by the opposition Chinese National Party (KMT), has been postponed to December 18 following the death of a candidate in early November.



The final results show that the ruling DPP gained leadership in only five cities and counties, according to local media. Before Saturday's voting, DPP only ruled seven cities and counties.



The KMT gained control of 13 cities and counties. Before Saturday's voting, the KMT had governed 14 of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties.



In the capital, Taipei, the KMT candidate Chiang Wan-an, thought to be a great-grandson of Chiang Kai-shek, who led the KMT to flee to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war, was elected as mayor.



In addition, the Taiwan People's Party gained one city and independents won in two counties.