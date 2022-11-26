Erdoğan: Mass production of Kizilelma fighter jets expected to start by end of 2023

"We have made progress in the defense industry thanks to our developing technology and the steps we took. In our defense industry, the rate of locally-made products has increased from 20 percent to 80 percent. Our domestically-produced Akinci drones can carry the bombs carried by the F16 fighter jets. The manufacturing ofunmanned Kizilelma fighter jets is just a matter of time. I hope Kizilelma will start mass production by the end of 2023," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in his speech while speaking to the ruling AK Party members in central Konya province on Saturday.