 Contact Us
News World Survey: Majority of Germans wouldn't want Merkel back

Survey: Majority of Germans wouldn't want Merkel back

Some 71% of those questioned do not want the conservative politician, who stepped down following last year's elections after 16 years as chancellor, back in office, according to a representative online survey conducted by the Civey Institute for the Funke Media Group.

DPA WORLD
Published November 26,2022
Subscribe
SURVEY: MAJORITY OF GERMANS WOULDNT WANT MERKEL BACK

A clear majority of Germans would not want Angela Merkel to be chancellor again, a survey has found.

Some 71% of those questioned do not want the conservative politician, who stepped down following last year's elections after 16 years as chancellor, back in office, according to a representative online survey conducted by the Civey Institute for the Funke Media Group.

Less than a quarter - or 23% - would like to see Merkel at the helm of Europe's biggest economy again, the poll found.

However, some 43% of respondents said they think Merkel did a better job than current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, while 41% said the opposite is the case.

Civey polled a total of 5,003 citizens on November 24.