Some countries do not publicize weapons deliveries to Ukraine

Ukraine receives military aid from some countries although they do not announce it or even deny it, the country's foreign minister said on Saturday.

"Most of these third countries publicly say that they are supplying nothing, but things are happening behind the scenes," Ukrinform news agency quoted Dmytro Kuleba as saying.

In addition to forwarding their own weapons to Ukraine, some countries also work with other countries by buying equipment from them before sending military support to Kyiv, Kuleba added.

Besides, no world leader is pressuring Ukraine to negotiate in opposition to its interests, he said, adding a fair peace must begin with the complete restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.