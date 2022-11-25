Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

A service member of Ukraine's National Guard walks on a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets river destroyed during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 1, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian workers struggled to restore heat and power on Friday after the most devastating Russian air strikes on the country's energy grid so far, with residents of Kyiv warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.

CONFLICT



* Russia's latest barrage killed 11 people and shut down all of Ukraine's nuclear plants for the first time in 40 years.

* The war's first winter will now test whether Ukraine can press on with its campaign to recapture territory, or whether Russia's commanders can halt Kyiv's momentum.

* More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war in Ukraine, an official at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said.

ECONOMY/ AID



* British foreign minister James Cleverly will pledge millions of pounds in further support for Kyiv during a visit to Ukraine to ensure the country has the practical help it needs through the winter, his office said.

* Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said more Western support is needed to help it meet its growing reconstruction costs following this week's escalation of Russian missile attacks.

* Ukraine's grain exports have gotten off to a slower start after a U.N.-brokered deal was extended last week to help ease global hunger, and one Ukrainian envoy put part of the blame on Russia's reluctance to speed up ship inspections.

OIL



* Russia does not plan to supply oil and gas to countries supporting a price cap on Russian oil, the Kremlin said, but will make a final decision once it analyses all the figures.






































