Tehran on Thursday slammed the Western countries that called for an urgent UN Human Rights Council meeting on its crackdown on the protests rocking Iran, saying they lacked "moral credibility".

The United States and European countries who pushed for Thursday's meeting "lack the moral credibility to preach others on human rights and to request a special session on Iran," Iran's deputy of the vice president for women and family affairs, Khadijeh Karimi, told the council in Geneva.