Türkiye rescues over 50 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

The Turkish Coast Guard on Thursday rescued 52 irregular migrants who were pushed back by Greece in defiance of international law.

Local coast guard teams rushed to the help of irregular migrants on rubber boats and lifeboats off the coast of Muğla's Marmaris district in the Aegean Türkiye and saved them when they received the SOS call.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.