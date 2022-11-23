Pro-Kremlin hackers responsible for EU parliament cyberattack

A pro-Kremlin hacker group has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on the European Parliament's website, according to EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola.



"Our IT experts are pushing back against it & protecting our systems," she tweeted on Wednesday.



She also stressed that, shortly before, the Parliament had described Russia as a state supporter of terrorism.



Due to the scale of the attack, the parliament's website could only be used to a limited extent on Wednesday, as press officer Jaume Duch had previously announced.



The attacks are known as so-called DDos attacks.



During a DDos attack, attackers overwhelm their victims' servers with a flood of data requests in order to paralyse them.

