News World Erdoğan: Türkiye has right to take of its own problems in Northern Syria

Erdoğan: Türkiye has right to take of its own problems in Northern Syria

Türkiye has the power to catch and punish terrorists inside and outside borders who are involved in attacks against our country, and nation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his address to ruling AK Party lawmakers during a weekly parliamentary meeting on Wednesday. Erdoğan said that the air operations against the YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria were only the beginning and it will begin a land forces operation there at the most convenient time.

Published November 23,2022
Türkiye is more determined than ever to secure its Syrian border from attacks by YPG/PKK terrorists, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday.

"Türkiye has remained faithful to its promises regarding the borders of Syria. If our interlocutors cannot fulfill the requirements of the agreement, we have the right to take care of ourselves," Erdoğan pointed out.

"Our operations with planes, cannons and drones are only the beginning. Our determination to secure all our southern border... with a safe zone is stronger today than ever before," Erdoğan told the ruling AK Party lawmakers in the Turkish parliament.

"While we press ahead with air raids uninterrupted, we will crack down on terrorists also by land at the most convenient time for us," he said.

Erdoğan stressed in his televised speech: "Türkiye's operations will ensure the territorial integrity of both Syria and Iraq, where it has also been conducting operations against the YPG/PKK terrorists."



Early Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

The country's air operation followed a YPG/PKK terror attack on Nov. 13 on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and left 81 injured.