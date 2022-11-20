Estonia sending buses, power generators to Ukraine

The Estonian government is supplying 27 municipal buses to Kiev, it announced late on Saturday, while private donors have raised funds to buy 13 power generators for the war-torn country.



The buses are to be delivered during the course of November and December, the Foreign Ministry in Tallinn said. It follows a previous delivery of 17 used buses.



"To help Ukrainian society function as humanely as possible in parallel with the war, Ukraine must be supported not only militarily and politically, but also with humanitarian aid," said Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.



The buses would help support people in Ukraine go about their daily lives, he added.



The power generators have been bought by the Estonian branch of the Lions Club, a globe-spanning civil society organization.



In the coming days, the generators are to be sent to schools and children's institutions working in emergency shelters, a representative of the non-profit organization said, according to Estonian media reports.



Estonia, a former Soviet country of 1.2 million people, is one of Ukraine's staunchest international supporters .



