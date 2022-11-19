Spain sends generators to war-torn Ukraine

Spain said Saturday it had sent 14 new electric generators to war-torn Ukraine, where Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left many without power or warm water as winter approaches.

On Friday "we dispatched a new package of 14 generators in view of what is proving to be a very harsh and difficult winter in Ukraine", Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

Kyiv on Friday appealed to European allies for support, saying nearly half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been disabled and needed repair.

Temperatures have plunged across Ukraine in recent days, with the first snow falling on Thursday.

Madrid last month said it had sent five generators.

Albares said Spain would also dispatch 30 ambulances as well as police reinforcements to help Ukraine investigate possible war crimes on its territory.