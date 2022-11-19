News World Zelensky vows to restore power facilities across Ukraine

Zelensky vows to restore power facilities across Ukraine

"We're working across the whole country to stabilize the situation. Most of the problems with electricity are in Kiev and its surroundings, Odessa and its surroundings, Kharkiv and its surroundings," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.

DPA WORLD Published November 19,2022 Subscribe

Getting Ukraine's power supply up and running after waves of Russian attacks on infrastructure remains a top priority, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his most recent video address.



"We're working across the whole country to stabilize the situation," he said. "Most of the problems with electricity are in Kyiv and its surroundings, Odessa and its surroundings, Kharkiv and its surroundings."



He quickly added that everything was being done to "help people have a normal life." But he noted that about 50% of the country's energy infrastructure has been destroyed.









