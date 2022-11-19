One in five voters for Brexit believe now it was wrong decision: poll

The majority of the British public now believes that it was wrong to vote to leave the European Union, according to a new poll from YouGov.

Only 32% of people say that it was the right decision, while 56% believe it was the wrong decision. This is the lowest level of support for Brexit since the UK left the EU on 31 December 2020.

Since the 2017 general election, YouGov has been regularly asking the public whether they think it was right or wrong to have voted to leave the EU. The most recent polling shows that more people believe that Brexit was the wrong decision than the right one.

The most recent results show that the gap between those who think it was wrong to leave the EU and those who think it was right has grown to 24 points - the largest it has ever been.

Since the 2017 general election, the percentage of people who believe that voting to leave the EU was the right decision has fallen from 90% to 70%. Meanwhile, the percentage of people who believe it was the wrong thing to do has risen from 4% to 19%.

The majority of people who voted to remain in the European Union still believe that it was the wrong decision to leave, with 91% still holding this belief. There has been only a small dip in this belief since 2016, with the majority of people remaining consistent in their opinion.