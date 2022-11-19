Iran condemns IAEA resolution, threatens countermeasures

Iran condemned the latest resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and threatened to take countermeasures.



"This step of the IAEA was not constructive and therefore we will also take appropriate countermeasures on our part," Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday, according to the state news agency IRNA. He did not give details.



The IAEA steering committee accused Tehran on Thursday of a lack of transparency regarding Iran's nuclear programme and indirectly threatened to call in the UN Security Council. A resolution to this effect was passed in Vienna.



Amirabdollahian described the resolution as politically motivated , saying it came about under pressure from the US, according to IRNA.



Tehran always stresses that it uses nuclear technology only for peaceful purposes. But the lack of cooperation with the IAEA and the production of near-weapons-grade uranium in the Islamic Republic has fuelled concerns in the West about the possible military aims of its nuclear programme.

