A bomb dating back to World War II has been found in the western German town of Bad Honnef, prompting an evacuation of the surrounding area.



The ordinance is to be defused late Saturday, according to a spokesman for the Bad Honnef volunteer fire brigade.



About 50 emergency personnel are evacuating all buildings within a 300-metre radius of the site. About 280 households are affected.



The spokesperson could not say how long the operation would last.