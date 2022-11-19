SEXUAL ABUSE LINKED TO CHILDRENS CHARITY IN GREECE HITS HEADLINES

Sexual abuse claims linked to a major children's charity in Greece made headlines, with authorities suggesting legal steps might be taken.

Among the allegations being investigated by police and judicial authorities are at least two cases of sexual abuse, beating, and negligence by employees and executives of the well-known Ark of the World (Kivotos tou Kosmou) charity, reported major Greek news outlets on Friday, including public broadcaster ERT and state-run news agency AMNA.

A prosecutor in the capital Athens tasked with crimes against minors is already investigating the complaint, and the charity's facilities are being searched, ERT reported.

Daily Kathimerini said that the Citizen Protection Ministry expects that the number of complaints over abusive behavior will rise.

Separately, Citizens' Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos stressed on social media that "the law is the law and applies to everyone," but made no reference to the alleged abuse.

The Finance Ministry is holding back funds to the charity until a preliminary investigation is completed, news outlet Efsyn added.