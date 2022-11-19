Climate activists dump paint over Charles Ray sculpture in Paris

Two climate activists on Friday poured orange paint on a sculpture of the American artist Charles Ray in central Paris in a bid to draw attention to climate change.

The action was conducted by Aruanu, 26, and Rachel, 20, two supporters of Derniere Renovation (Last Renewal), an environmental group, on the Horse and Rider sculpture that stands in front of the Bourse de Commerce contemporary art museum.

Calling for strong action from governments against climate change, the group said on Twitter that many civil resistance actions are taking place simultaneously around the world.