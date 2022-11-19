Ankara extends helping hand to Ahiska Turks in Kherson

A total of 84 Ahiska Turks living in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, where the war with Russia continues, are being transferred to Türkiye via Russia on the initiative of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic sources said Friday.

The mostly elderly Ahiska Turks set off from Kherson on Oct. 31 but some could not enter Russia because of problems with their documents, said sources.

As a result of intensive efforts by the Turkish Embassy in Moscow at the Kremlin, the Russian foreign, interior and defense ministries and work conducted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry with the Russian Embassy in Ankara, permissions were obtained for the group.

The group entered Russia via Crimea on Friday. The convoy is expected to reach Russia's border with Georgia later in the day.

The Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi also took necessary initiatives with Georgian authorities.

Preparations for entry and hosting the Ahiska Turks, who are expected to reach Türkiye via Georgia, have been completed by relevant authorities.







