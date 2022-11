US: Legal immunity for crown prince has 'nothing to do' with Saudi relations

The White House argued Friday that a recent US government court filing saying Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from legal action over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is unrelated to bilateral relations.

The statement is purely a legal determination that "has absolutely nothing to do with the bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia, which as you know, is tense right now," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.