Landmark Black Sea grain deal extended for another 120 days, says President Erdoğan

Days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark Black Sea grain deal has been extended for another 120 days, the Turkish president announced on Thursday.

"As a result of four-way talks hosted by Türkiye, the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement was extended for 120 days as of Nov. 19, 2022, in line with the decision taken between Türkiye, the United Nations, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Twitter.

Nearly 500 ships carried over 11 million tons of grain and foodstuff in the past four months, said Erdoğan, adding this shows how important this agreement is for the world food supply and security. The deal had been due to expire this Saturday.

Erdoğan thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensykyy "for their willingness to extend the agreement" and "congratulated everyone who contributed."

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia's war on Ukraine. Except for a brief hiatus, it has enabled food shipments to the world ever since.

Guterres on Thursday welcomed the agreement reached by parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine," Guterres said in a tweet.

"The initiative demonstrates the importance of discreet diplomacy in finding multilateral solutions," he added.