Zambia's foreign minister on Monday said a Zambian student who had been jailed in Russia was killed in fighting in Ukraine, and demanded an explanation from the Kremlin.

Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda, 23, who had been serving a prison sentence in Moscow, "passed away on 22nd September 2022, in Ukraine," minister Stanley Kakubo said in a statement, adding he died "at the battlefront" of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.