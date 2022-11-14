UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly adopted on Monday the resolution that calls for Russia to pay for reparations to Ukraine.

The resolution voted by the 193-member world body also demands Russia be held accountable for any violations of international law in or against Ukraine.

Ninety-four countries voted in favor of the resolution while 14 countries voted against and 74 member states abstained.

Russia, China, Iran and Syria were among the member states that opposed the resolution.

The resolution also calls for the establishment of an "international mechanism" for reparation for damage, loss or injury arising from "the internationally wrongful acts" of Russia against Ukraine.

It recommends the creation of an international register of damage to serve as a record, in documentary form, of evidence and claims information on damage, loss or injury to all natural and legal persons concerned as well as to promote and coordinate evidence-gathering.

The General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they carry political weight.