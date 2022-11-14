New York Times coverage of deadly Taksim blast sparks anger on social media platforms

A New York Times report about Sunday's deadly blast on Istanbul's best-known commercial avenue sparked anger on Twitter after focusing on the city's tourist area instead of expressions of sympathy by the social media site's users with the people of Türkiye.

"Of the tens of millions of tourists from around the world who visit Turkey each year, many spend time in the area where Sunday's bombing took place," the newspaper said in a tweet, referring to Istiklal Street, the scene of the bombing.

One user, Marcos Moschovidis, called the coverage "cold reporting."

"Focusing on tourism (and thereby implicitly saying the whole country is not safe) instead of on the innocent dead and injured is truly horrific and cold reporting.

"Also, I can't recall that when there's shootings in the US in popular areas, tourism is mentioned in headlines," said Moschovidis.

Another user compared the blast to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

"Imagine a newspaper in Turkey talking about the impact of the act of terrorism on the tourism industry in America when the twin towers were hit...You guys are so despicable!" the user commented.

Nazgul Kenzhetay, a journalist, rebuked the reporting, saying it was "discrimination."

"What a discrimination! It's not a tourism problem, It's a human crisis. There people died, no matter their citizenship is. It's important to be human before being a journalist," she said.

A Turkish celebrity, Berna Laçin, was also among those who raised criticism, calling the tweet "racist."

"Shame on you! Delete this racist post now NYT!" she wrote on Twitter.

The explosion occurred around 4.20 p.m. local time (1320GMT), killing at least six people and injuring 81 others.

Turkish authorities said the blast is considered a terrorist act and a female attacker detonated the bomb.

Later, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said the suspect was arrested, adding that 21 other people had already been arrested in connection with the bombing.

Soylu said assessments show the role of the PKK/PYD in the bombing and vowed that the perpetrators of the attack will pay a heavy price.