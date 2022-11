Türkiye on Monday rejected U.S. condolences over the death of six people in a bomb attack in Istanbul that was carried out by the bloody-minded PKK terror group.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan often accuses Washington of supplying weapons to the PKK terror group's Syrian branch YPG in northern Syria.

"We do not accept the US embassy's message of condolences. We reject it," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in televised comments.