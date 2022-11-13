EXPLOSION HITS ISTANBULS ISTIKLAL STREET, SEVERAL CASUALTIES REPORTED

An explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul's Taksim area left multiple people dead and dozens of others injured, according to Turkish media and published videos.

State broadcaster TRT and other media showed videos of ambulances and police headed to the scene on Istanbul's Istiklal Street.

"Today, at around 16.20, an explosion occurred in Taksim Istiklal Street in our Beyoğlu district. Our police, health, fire, and AFAD teams were sent to the scene," Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya announced via a social media post.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that there were 6 dead and 53 injured in the explosion, vowing punishment for the responsibles for it.

Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Images shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated it could be heard from far away and that there were also flames.

A wide black crater is also visible in the images as well as several bodies on the ground nearby.

Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016 claimed by the Daesh [ISIS] terror group.

