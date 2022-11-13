Benjamin Netanyahu assigned a mandate to form next government in Israel

 Contact Us
Published November 13,2022
Israel's president on Sunday assigned Benjamin Netanyahu a mandate to form the next government, following November 1 elections that put the ex-premier on track for a stable right-wing coalition.

President Isaac Herzog told Netanyahu -- Israel's longest-serving premier until he was ousted last year -- at a ceremony in Jerusalem that he had tasked him with forming a government.

Herzog said that, following his consultations with party leaders, "the result was clear, and the task of forming a government must be assigned to Benjamin Netanyahu".

Herzog noted Netanyahu's ongoing trial over corruption allegations, which the right-wing veteran denies.

"I am not oblivious, of course, to the fact that there are ongoing legal proceedings against Mr Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court, and I do not trivialise this at all," Herzog said.

But he noted that recent precedent made clear Netanyahu could serve as prime minister while contesting the allegations.