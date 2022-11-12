Türkiye summons Swiss envoy in response to PKK storming WHO headquarters in Geneva

The Temporary Charge d'affaires of the Swiss Embassy in Ankara was summoned Friday to the Foreign Affairs Ministry following the forced entry of PKK terror group members and supporters into the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva.

The tolerant attitude of Swiss authorities toward PKK supporters allowed them to enter the building by force Nov. 9, ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement.

He emphasized that despite Türkiye's persistent efforts in Ankara and Switzerland, PKK supporters have long held propaganda events and protests where the UN and Türkiye's diplomatic missions are located, displaying images of their terrorist leader and the group, without taking any precautions by Swiss authorities.

"The rightful expectation of our country and our citizens living in Switzerland is that the Swiss authorities prevent the PKK's black propaganda and all kinds of PKK activities and actions in Switzerland, where the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA also martyred the staff of our Consulate General in Geneva," said the statement.

It emphasized that Türkiye expected Switzerland, which hosts international organizations, to uphold its international law obligations, put a halt to the deadly terror organization's propaganda operations and contribute to international collaboration in the fight against terrorism.