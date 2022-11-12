One of the city's longstanding and most colorful traditions, the Lord Mayor's Show parade, was held in London on Saturday. The colorful ceremony dates back to the beginning of the 13th century in which the new Lord Mayor travels to the Royal Courts to pledge allegiance to the crown. Like every year, military bands, the state coach and others wearing colorful costumes took part in the procession, which began from the Mansion House. It marked Alderman Nicholas Lyons' election as the 694th Lord Mayor. The show began in 1215 when King John created a Royal Charter that allowed the city to choose its own mayor every year, instead of having a sheriff appointed by the king. The king insisted that each newly-elected mayor should come to Westminster and swear loyalty to the crown, and the mayor has been making that journey for over 800 years. Over the centuries, the colorful and joyous procession became known as the Lord Mayor's Show. Nowadays the Lord Mayor is the head of the City of London Corporation, and the role is separate from the mayor of London.