 Contact Us

Traditional Lord Mayor's Show parade held in UK

The colorful ceremony dates back to the beginning of the 13th century in which the new Lord Mayor travels to the Royal Courts to pledge allegiance to the crown.

Published 12.11.2022 23:24
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
One of the city's longstanding and most colorful traditions, the Lord Mayor's Show parade, was held in London on Saturday.
Will robots replace humans at Amazon?
Carnival season opens in Cologne with tens of thousands of costumed revellers
How to avoid misleading and fake news and information on social media
Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Hubble telescope reveals huge star's explosion in blow-by-blow detail