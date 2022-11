Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the 17th G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Saturday.

Erdoğan will hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, which will take place on Nov. 15-16.

He will also meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Monday. The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and steps that can be taken to further develop cooperation.