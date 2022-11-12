Medvedev urges to not panic over Kherson, hopes to recapture it

Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the country, Dmitry Medvedev, has stated that there is no need for Russians to panic regarding the recent retreat of the Russian army from Kherson.

Medvedev has further assured the public that all of the annexed territories will eventually become part of Russia.

"The concept of territorial sovereignty has not disappeared in our country. Everything will return back home, to the Russian Federation," he said.

"Alarmism (anxiety - ed.) of all caring people is quite understandable, but hysterics and panicking are not."

Medvedev said that Russia should not give its enemies any reason to celebrate, and that Russians should constantly remind everyone of how great their country is.

The Ministry of Defence of Russia has announced that all of their forces have left Kherson and moved to the other side of the Dnipro River, without any losses.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the President of Russia, has said that even though the military has left, Kherson Oblast "still belongs to Russia, and there can be no changes to that."

The residents of Kherson Oblast, on the other hand, are happily welcoming the Ukrainian forces as they liberated villages and are waiting for them in the city of Kherson.