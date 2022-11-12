Banksy seems to say he is behind work on destroyed Ukrainian house

The mysterious street artist Banksy appears to have confirmed he is behind a work that has recently appeared in Ukraine.
On Friday evening, Banksy posted on his Instagram account images of a work on a destroyed house and captioned "Borodyanka, Ukraine." The Kiev suburb of Borodyanka has been heavily bombed amid the Ukrainian conflict.
The work shows a girl apparently doing a handstand on chunks of broken masonry on the grey wall of a war-damaged house.
Banksy posting a work on his Instagram is usually seen as him claiming the work as his.
The famous street artist has travelled to crisis zones in the past, including the West Bank.