Banksy seems to say he is behind work on destroyed Ukrainian house

The mysterious street artist Banksy appears to have confirmed he is behind a work that has recently appeared in Ukraine.



On Friday evening, Banksy posted on his Instagram account images of a work on a destroyed house and captioned "Borodyanka, Ukraine." The Kiev suburb of Borodyanka has been heavily bombed amid the Ukrainian conflict.



The work shows a girl apparently doing a handstand on chunks of broken masonry on the grey wall of a war-damaged house.



Banksy posting a work on his Instagram is usually seen as him claiming the work as his.



The famous street artist has travelled to crisis zones in the past, including the West Bank.



Banksy's identity remains unknown.







































