Russia to introduce primary military training to school curriculums

A course of primary military training will be introduced to Russia's school curriculums starting next year, according to the education minister.

The course will be included in the subject Fundamentals of Life Safety (FLS) as part of the compulsory school curriculum, Sergey Kravtsov told reporters on Wednesday.

"(The course will be) under the mandatory FLS subject," the minister said.

The Russian Education Ministry is currently working on the program, and teachers will undergo training, he noted.

Kravtsov said the course is expected to be completed by Jan. 1, 2023. It will initially be taught as a pilot program before getting the final approval.