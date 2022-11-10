230 unidentified bodies discovered in Libya: International Criminal Court

Authorities in Libya have unearthed 230 bodies, mostly unidentified, from sites in Tarhuna, a city south of the capital Tripoli, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said Wednesday.

Karim Asad Ahmad Khan addressed the UN Security Council after his visits to Libya and updated the council in a speech uploaded on the ICC's official social media account.

The ICC, according to Khan, possesses audio and video records of the atrocities and mass graves in Tarhuna.

He said armed groups affiliated with Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the country's armed forces in the east, were involved in crimes such as extrajudicial killings, kidnapping and hostage taking in various Libyan cities.

The city of Tarhuna was liberated on June 5, 2020 from militias loyal to Haftar. Since then, bodies have been recovered from mass graves discovered almost every day.