UK minister accused of bullying resigns

Gavin Williamson, a British government minister, resigned Tuesday night after facing accusations of bullying.

British media have reported over recent days claims made by Wendy Morton, the former chief whip, that Williamson sent her abusive text messages.

Morton said she has filed a complaint to the ruling Conservative Party, to which both Williamson and herself belong, as well as the Parliament's independent watchdog.

Separately, a former civil servant has claimed that Williamson told them to "slit your throat."

The official has also lodged a formal complaint against Williamson.

Williamson, 46, posted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Twitter.

"I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people," he said.

"I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing."

Williamson is a former chief whip, defense secretary, and education secretary. Until his resignation tonight, he was part of Sunak's Cabinet as a minister of state without portfolio.