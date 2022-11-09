French parliament approves emergency aid amid energy crisis

The French parliament approved amendments to the 2022 budget on Wednesday, aimed at cushioning the shock of rising prices by the end of the year.

"With this vote, the National Assembly has adopted essential measures to continue protecting the daily lives of French people," said Gabriel Attal, the delegate minister of public finance.

The bill provides for the payment of an energy check of €100 ($100) to €200 for the 12 million lowest-income households.

The government majority and the opposition also voted together for a motion to provide €230 million in aid to households that heat with wood, whether logs or so-called pellets, cylindrical sticks whose prices have skyrocketed.

Also, in view of rising energy costs, support for universities, the army, and farmers has also been approved. The €0.30 per liter refund at gas stations was extended until Nov. 15.

The assembly also approved a €5 million subsidy for the press to counter the rising paper prices. The new measures must now be approved by the French Senate.



