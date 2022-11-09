British man killed fighting in Ukraine: ministry

A British man has died fighting in Ukraine, his family and the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, the latest fatality among UK volunteers.

"Simon Lingard... sadly lost his life in Ukraine on Monday November 7," his son wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his funeral.

"My dad was an inspiration to all who knew him, a real life hero who died fighting for what he believed in. He was loved and adored by so many, a true representation of what a soldier should be," he wrote.

A Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed the death.

"We are supporting the family of a British national who has lost his life in Ukraine and we are in touch with the local authorities in connection with his death," the spokesperson told AFP in a statement.

Other Britons who have died volunteering in the war-torn country include medic Craig Mackintosh and former soldiers Jordan Gatley and Scott Sibley.

Then Foreign Secretary Liz Truss initially gave her backing to British citizens going to fight in Ukraine.

She later backtracked, however, insisting she had been "expressing support for the Ukrainian cause" and that there were "better ways" to contribute to the country's defence.