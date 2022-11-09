6 killed in Nepal earthquake: Officials

At least six people were killed and many others injured when a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the Himalayan nation of Nepal, officials said Wednesday.

According to police officials, Doti district in western Nepal suffered damage.

Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center said an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck the area around Khaptad Baba Ashram in Doti District at 02:12 a.m. local time.

Nepal Police Spokesman Tek Prasad Rai confirmed to Anadolu Agency that six people had died and said the death toll is likely to rise.

"There are a few people injured. Houses have suffered damage as well," he said. "A rescue operation is going on in the area."

Monika Jha, a top official at Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, said there was a pre-shock and aftershock as well.

"We are in high alert, as there is a huge seismic gap in the western part of Nepal Himalaya," she told Anadolu Agency.

After the earthquake, strong tremors were felt in parts of northern India, including the capital New Delhi.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted that he has "instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and the victims in the relief and rescue in the affected areas."