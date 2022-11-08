Bosnia to mark 29th anniversary of demolition of Mostar Bridge on Wednesday

Bosnia and Herzegovina will Wednesday mark the 29th anniversary of the demolition of Mostar Bridge, one of the most important Ottoman monuments in the Western Balkans.

Mostar Bridge, destroyed by Croat forces during the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia and Herzegovina and rebuilt after the war, continues its mission to unite people from different races.

Unable to withstand the artillery shots launched by Croat forces on Nov. 8, 1993, the bridge collapsed into the waters of the Neretva River on Nov. 9, 1993.

The bridge unites not only the two sides of the city but also the Bosniak and Croat people, who still live together.

It was designed by Ottoman architect Mimar Hayruddin, a student of the famous architect Mimar Sinan, and completed in the city of Mostar in 1566.

Many countries did not remain silent over the collapse of the bridge. With the support of Türkiye, it was rebuilt in accordance with the design of the original bridge in 2004.

Mostar Bridge was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2005 along with the old town of Mostar.