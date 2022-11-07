ZELENSKY SAYS IRANS AID TO RUSSIA IS PROLONGING THE WAR

News World Zelensky says Iran's aid to Russia is prolonging the war

DPA WORLD Published November 07,2022 Subscribe

"Iran supports Russia's terrorist regime and helps prolong the war and therefore prolongs the threats to the world created by Russia's war of aggression," Zelensky said in his daily video address on Sunday evening.



Without Tehran's support for Moscow, Ukraine "would already be closer to peace," the Ukrainian leader said.



Without Tehran's interference, a solution to the global food crisis or the energy crisis would also be more tangible, Zelensky said. "Whoever helps Russia to prolong this war must also take responsibility for the consequences of this war."



Tehran admitted only on Saturday to having supplied drones to Russia but spoke of only a few specimens. Zelensky then accused Tehran of lying.



