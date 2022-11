News World Zelensky says Ukraine 'holding positions' in Donbass

Zelensky says Ukraine 'holding positions' in Donbass

DPA WORLD Published November 05,2022

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with Greece's President following their meeting at the Mariinskiy palace in Kyiv on November 3, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the heaviest fighting in the country was currently concentrated in the Donbass around the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region.



"We are holding the positions," Zelensky said, in light of Russia's mobilization of more than 300,000 reservists for its invasion of Ukraine.



Russia has already lost thousands of soldiers in the area, he said.



Once again, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would fight until it had fully restored its original state borders. "Ukraine will be free."