Pakistani premier Sharif denies he was part of plot to kill predecessor Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday rejected allegations that he was involved in the assassination attempt on opposition leader Imran Khan.

Khan, a former international cricket star turned politician, after narrowly surviving a gun attack during an anti-government rally last week, blamed Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a top general of the Pakistan army for a plot to kill him.

Speaking to reporters in Pakistan's northeastern city of Lahore, Sharif said there was no evidence presented against the three people named by Khan.

He urged the Supreme Court to form a full court commission to investigate the "grave" allegations.

"I request the Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission as there should be an immediate decision on this issue after a thorough investigation," he said.

Khan was prime minister until April when he was ousted in a vote of no confidence, which he says was orchestrated by the US administration -- a charge repeatedly denied by the government and the powerful military.

He has since accused military officials of custodial torture and harassment of his party workers, which include a senator and a top aide.